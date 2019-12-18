Home Nation

Jaipur 2008 serial blasts: Why fifth accused was acquitted

The first convict is Mohammad Saif alias Carryon who was involved in blast in Manak Chowk police station.

Published: 18th December 2019 01:52 PM

Gavel

For representational purposes

By IANS

JAIPUR: The Special Court on Wednesday convicted 4 terrorists for their involvement in a serial bomb blasts which rocked Jaipur on May 13, 2008 at eight places in the walled city killing 71 people and injuring 185 people while the fifth accused identified as Shahbaaz Hussain was acquitted for lack of evidence.

Hussain's lawyer Suresh Vyas said that the prosecutor failed to prove charges against him.

The harges against Hussain encluded - sending an email and taking responsibility of the blasts, however, the prosecution could not prove these allegations due to which the court acquitted Hussain in all the cases.

ALSO READ: Jaipur 2008 serial blasts - Court holds four guilty, acquits one

The first convict is Mohammad Saif alias Carryon who was involved in blast in Manak Chowk police station. The second convict is Mohammad Sarwar Aazmi for his role in Chandpole hanuman temple.

The third is Mohammad Salman for carrying out blasts in Sanganeri Hanuman temple. Saifur alias Saifurehman Ansari is the first convict for planting bombs at five different places.

The court might pronounce the quantum of punishment in next two days.

