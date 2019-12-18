Home Nation

Saffron clad men marry less and rape more: JMM Executive President Hemant Soren

BJP has approached to the EC along with the video footage of the speech and handed over a memorandum demanding that a case of sedition be registered against the JMM leader.

Published: 18th December 2019 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 12:08 AM

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president Hemant Soren (Express File Photo)

By IANS

RANCHI: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Executive President Hemant Soren created a big controversy on Wednesday after he said that "men clad in saffron clothes marry less and rape more", inviting sharp reaction from the ruling BJP.

The BJP has approached the Election Commission (EC), accusing the JMM strongman of indulging in vote bank politics.

"I have heard that Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath has also been doing the rounds of Jharkhand. These are the people, BJP people, who often don't get married, but dressed in saffron, they rape daughters and daughter-in-laws. Shall we vote for such people, who rape women," Soren asked at a poll rally in Pakur.

He was sharing the dais with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi while making the remark.

BJP has approached to the EC along with the video footage of the speech and handed over a memorandum demanding that a case of sedition be registered against the JMM leader as his words had hurt the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus of the country.

"Priyanka Gandhi was also present on the stage but she did not stop him from saying so and also did not condemn. It seems Priyanka agrees with the statement. A case of sedition should be lodged against Hemant Soren and Priyanka Gandhi," said the BJP memorandum to EC.

Jharkhand BJP President Laxman Giluwa said that the language used by Hemant Soren was highly objectionable and it has hurt the Hindus. He said that it is in the DNA of Congress to disrespect Hindus as its leaders have previously rejected existence of Lord Ram.

