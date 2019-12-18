Home Nation

SC irked over lawyers' simultaneous, noisy arguments during hearing on Citizenship Act

Attorney General KK Venugopal said that while such lawyers follow the rules when they appear in high courts, they are arguing simultaneously here.

Published: 18th December 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday got irked when several lawyers simultaneously started arguing loudly during the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutionality of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

It was Attorney General KK Venugopal, representing the Centre, who first objected to the noisy arguments advanced simultaneously by several lawyers in the crowded courtroom presided over by Chief Justice SA Bobde. "Four people talk together," he told the bench which also comprised Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

The top law officer said that the same lawyers follow the rules when they appear in high courts and here they are arguing simultaneously. "In UK, only one lawyer can address the court at a time," the CJI observed, adding that the lawyers should not argue in this manner.

Venugopal then gave the illustration of Pakistan's Supreme Court and said that there one lawyer can address the court by standing at a podium made in the courtroom. "It is in Pakistan Supreme Court. I have been there. There is a lectern in the middle for the lawyer. We should have it here also," the law officer.

The mentioning of Pakistan led to a burst of wave laughter in the packed courtroom. The impugned law provides Indian citizenship rights to non-Muslim migrants of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The top court on Wednesday decided to examine the constitutional validity of the CAA but refused to stay its operation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act CAA protest Supreme Court SC arguments CAA hearing KK Venugopal
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp