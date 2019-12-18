Home Nation

Uttarakhand HC refuses stay on arrest of controversial Kanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh

The case was registered against Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion' by Deshraj Karnwal, MLA from Bharatiya Janata Party from Jhabreda state assembly constituency. 

Published: 18th December 2019 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand high court on Wednesday dismissed a petition requesting a stay on arrest of Kanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion' over a case registered against him under Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The case was registered against him by Deshraj Karnwal, MLA from Bharatiya Janata Party from Jhabrera state assembly constituency. 

In July, this year, the party had expelled Champion from the BJP party after many of his transgressions - including alleged threatening of a journalist in Delhi, surfacing of a video where he's seen dancing to a raunchy Bollywood number brandishing guns, abusing people of Uttarakhand and the state, a woman dancing in his office to yet another song while he and his associates watched.

In April, this year, the war of words between two BJP MLAs of Uttarakhand - Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion' and Deshraj Karnwal reached the Uttarakhand high court, when the latter approached the court alleging harassment by 'Champion'.

In May 2019, the then two ruling BJP legislators took their rivalry to a wrestling arena, literally, when one of them (Champion) challenged the other to settle their running feud with a bout of wrestling. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kunwar Pranav Singh Deshraj Karnwal
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp