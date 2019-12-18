Uttarakhand HC refuses stay on arrest of controversial Kanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand high court on Wednesday dismissed a petition requesting a stay on arrest of Kanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion' over a case registered against him under Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The case was registered against him by Deshraj Karnwal, MLA from Bharatiya Janata Party from Jhabrera state assembly constituency.

In July, this year, the party had expelled Champion from the BJP party after many of his transgressions - including alleged threatening of a journalist in Delhi, surfacing of a video where he's seen dancing to a raunchy Bollywood number brandishing guns, abusing people of Uttarakhand and the state, a woman dancing in his office to yet another song while he and his associates watched.

In April, this year, the war of words between two BJP MLAs of Uttarakhand - Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion' and Deshraj Karnwal reached the Uttarakhand high court, when the latter approached the court alleging harassment by 'Champion'.

In May 2019, the then two ruling BJP legislators took their rivalry to a wrestling arena, literally, when one of them (Champion) challenged the other to settle their running feud with a bout of wrestling.