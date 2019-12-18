'Very happy with the verdict': Nirbhaya's mother welcomes SC decision on convict's death sentence

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nirbhaya's mother on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to dismiss the plea filed by one of the four convicts in the Delhi gang-rape and murder case, seeking review of its 2017 judgment upholding his death penalty.

"I am very happy with this. We have a hearing in Patiala House court regarding the issuance of death warrant to the accused and we hope it will be in our favour," she said.

The court on Wednesday dismissed the review petition challenging the death penalty given to Akshay Kumar, one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi dismissed the petition and said, “The petitioner has again sought to assail the facts and findings, which cannot be permitted. Grounds raised were the same raised in previous appeals and review petitions.”

“Arguments raised have been made previously in the Supreme Court and had also been looked at during consideration of aggravating and mitigating circumstances,” the bench said.

The bench made it clear that there was no error in the judgement of the trial court, Delhi High Court and the apex court convicting the accused and awarding death sentence.