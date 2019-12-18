Home Nation

'Very happy with the verdict': Nirbhaya's mother welcomes SC decision on convict's death sentence

The court on Wednesday dismissed the review petition challenging the death penalty given to Akshay Kumar, one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case.

Published: 18th December 2019 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi at Supreme Court in New Delhi

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi at Supreme Court in New Delhi on December 18, 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nirbhaya's mother on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to dismiss the plea filed by one of the four convicts in the Delhi gang-rape and murder case, seeking review of its 2017 judgment upholding his death penalty.

"I am very happy with this. We have a hearing in Patiala House court regarding the issuance of death warrant to the accused and we hope it will be in our favour," she said.

The court on Wednesday dismissed the review petition challenging the death penalty given to Akshay Kumar, one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi dismissed the petition and said, “The petitioner has again sought to assail the facts and findings, which cannot be permitted. Grounds raised were the same raised in previous appeals and review petitions.”

“Arguments raised have been made previously in the Supreme Court and had also been looked at during consideration of aggravating and mitigating circumstances,” the bench said.

The bench made it clear that there was no error in the judgement of the trial court, Delhi High Court and the apex court convicting the accused and awarding death sentence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya Supreme Court
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp