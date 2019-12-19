Home Nation

Anti-CAA stir: Internet, SMS services suspended in Lucknow, Prayagraj other parts of UP

The suspension of internet services is to prevent possible misuse of social media and internet to disturb the peace and tranquility to maintain normalcy.

Published: 19th December 2019 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Agencies

LUCKNOW: Assessing the law and order situation during upcoming demonstrations against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, the Uttar Pradesh administration has suspended internet and messaging system in Lucknow for next 45 hours from 3 p.m. on Thursday.

"SMS and Whatsapp and social media systems like Facebook, Youtube may be used extensively for transmission of information like pictures, videos and text that have potential to inflame passions and thus exacerbate the law and order situation," said Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, in an order.

Awasthi also said that to prevent possible misuse of social media and internet to disturb the peace and tranquility to maintain normalcy in the city, he has ordered suspension of SMS and internet services.

"I hereby promulgate, under provision of Section 5 part II of Indian Telegraph Act 1985 and Temporary suspension of Telecom Services Rules 2017, to suspend the telecom services (SMS and internet services) for next 45 hours from 3 p.m. in the afternoon on Thursday," he said in the order.

Earlier in the day, protests against the CAA led to unprecedented violence in Lucknow where protesters pelted stones at the police, setting vehicles on fire and ransacking a police outpost. The police in return fired tear gas shells and carried out baton charges to disperse the mob.

One man was killed in alleged police firing.

Mobile internet services suspended in Ghaziabad 

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Ghaziabad for 24 hours from 10 pm on Thursday.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pande has instructed mobile phone service providers to suspend internet services till 10 pm on Friday, an official said.

The district magistrate has taken this action to thwart any possibility of violence and arson in the district, he added.

Internet services suspended in Prayagraj

Internet services have been suspended in Prayagraj till 10 am on Friday following violent protests over the amended Citizenship Act in parts of the state today.

The district administration has also ordered for closing the schools and colleges of the district for the next two days.

Internet services suspended in Meerut, Bareilly

In Meerut, the administration has snapped internet services on Thursday evening which will remain imposed till Friday evening, while in Bareilly internet has been suspended till December 21.

