CAA and NRC stir: Train services paralysed in Bihar as protestors call for bandh

Besides rail services, the bandh supporters have blocked the roads including the NHs across the state resulting into a complete halt of vehicles movements on roads.

By Express News Service

PATNA: Protesting against the CAA and the NRC, hundreds of supporters of left-wing parties and the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) paralyzed the rail services across the state in a dawn to dusk Bihar bandh called on Thursday.

Ruckus was created after supporters of the left parties halted a train at Lakhisarai on the Patna Kiul section under the Danapur division of East Central Railway.

According to Railway sources, the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express, which runs between Darbhanga and new Delhi via Hajipur was stranded at Laheriasarai for half an hour by the bandh supporters venting their ire against the CAA and the NRC.

RPF and GRP cops were alerted about the situation and moved to disperse the agitation."RPF cops are on move everywhere chasing away the bandh supporters, who came to protest.At Rajendranagar,where supporters of VIP led by its national president Mukesh Sahni were detained when they disrupted the trains movements early Thursday morning", IG RPF Ravindra Verma said.

At Ara, a train was halted by 50 protestors for a few minutes before the police came to disperse the crowd.

At Saharsa and Ismailpur under the Danapur and Sonepur divisions of ECR, the bandh supporters disrupted the movements of two trains including the 63343 Saharsa-Samastipur passengers train.

Besides rail services, the bandh supporters have blocked the roads including the NHs across the state resulting into a complete halt of vehicles movements on roads.

Meanwhile, Dr Nikhil Anand,  spokesperson of BJP at Patna, said "If morning shows a day, Bihar bandh called by left parties, emerged a demoralising flop except few incidents of disruptions and violence. The lefts have been left out by the people in Bihar that had doomed them to ride on the back of lumpen elements destroying government and public property".

