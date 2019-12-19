Home Nation

Centre scared of historian, reacts Mamata Banerjee on Ramchandra Guha's detention

As many as 24 people along with Guha were detained by the Bengaluru Police when they attempted to stage a peaceful protest against recently amended Citizenship Act.

Published: 19th December 2019 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condemned the detention of historian Ramachandra Guha and others in Bengaluru for staging a peaceful protest against the new citizenship law and NRC.

Extending her solidarity with Guha and other agitators who were detained on Thursday morning, Banerjee said the Centre was scared of one of India's "most accomplished" historians.

"This government is scared of students. This government is scared of one of India's most accomplished historians for speaking to the media on #CAB #NRC and holding a poster of GandhiJi.

"I condemn the detention of Ram Guha. We extend our full solidarity to all those detained," she tweeted.

As many as 24 people along with Guha were detained by the Bengaluru Police when they attempted to stage a peaceful protest against Act.

Police said the protesters had violated prohibitory orders clamped in the city against any protest or demonstration.

Guha was bundled into a van where he said it was "absolutely undemocratic" that police was not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens.

Banerjee has been vocal against NRC and the Act and had staged three protest marches in Howrah and Kolkata since Monday.

West Bengal had witnessed violent protests against the Act.

