Former PM Manmohan Singh demanded Citizenship Act in 2003: BJP shows video footage

According to the BJP, in 2003, the-then Leader of Opposition Dr Manmohan Singh asked for a liberal approach to granting citizenship to minorities, who are facing persecution in neighbouring countries.

Published: 19th December 2019 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Manmohan Singh

Dr Manmohan Singh (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Did Congress demand a Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2003 which it is so vehemently protesting against? The BJP on Thursday released an archive footage of Rajya Sabha proceedings in 2003, where former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is seen to be making an appeal for the same.

From its official handle, the Bharatiya Janata Party tweeted: "In 2003, speaking in Rajya Sabha, Dr Manmohan Singh, then Leader of Opposition, asked for a liberal approach to granting citizenship to minorities, who are facing persecution, in neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistan. Citizenship Amendment Act does just that..."

ALSO READ| Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear

In the video, Singh is heard emotionally arguing: "While I am on this subject, Madam, I would like to say something, about the treatment of refugees. After the partition of our country, the minorities in countries like Bangladesh, have faced persecution, and it is our moral obligation that if circumstances force people, these unfortunate people, to seek refuge in our country, our approach to granting citizenship to these unfortunate persons should be more liberal."

Then he went on to draw attention of senior BJP leader, LK Advani to add: "I sincerely hope that the honourable Deputy Prime Minister will bear this in mind in charting out the future course of action with regard to the Citizenship Act."

When the Deputy Chairman responded by telling Advani that "minorities in Pakistan are also suffering", the then Deputy Prime Minister replied: "Madam, I fully endorse that view."

But as the Congress goes all out objecting to the CAA, calling it "unconstitutional" and demanding it's toll back, the BJP's National Incharge of its IT Cell Amit Malviya also took to Twitter, saying: "In 2003, speaking in Rajya Sabha, Dr Manmohan Singh, then Leader of Opposition, asked for a liberal approach to granting citizenship to minorities, who are facing persecution, in neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistan. Citizenship Amendment Act does just that..."

