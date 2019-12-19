Home Nation

Gehlot Government starts first Janta Clinic in Rajasthan to treat the needy

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Gehlot inaugurated the first Janta clinic at Valmiki Basti in the Malviya Nagar area to provide free primary health care to people living in slums.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Celebrating its first year since coming to power, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has given a special gift to the people of Jaipur – Janta Clinics, located close to their homes and mohallas. 

In its first phase, 12 Janta Clinics will be opened in Jaipur where people would get free medicines, and free medical examination in some cases. Later, in the second and third phases of this scheme, Janta Clinics will be opened in other areas.

While inaugurating the first Janta Clinic, Gehlot said, "It is to provide free primary health care to poor people living in city slums and we hope to serve as many people as possible. 

We want to make healthcare facilities accessible to all. We are committed to making Rajasthan a leading state in the area of health services. The government is also launching Nirogi Rajasthan for the same purpose."

Once the Janta Clinics run successfully for a period of three months, the state government plans to rope in private companies who have funds to spare under CSR.

To begin with, the government has chosen areas that currently have no major health facilities but they are soon expected to expand their branches across multiple localities. 

