Home Nation

Is Bengal separate from rest of India, asks BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain

India's Constitution applies to all, whether they like it or not, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain.

Published: 19th December 2019 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

Shahnawaz Hussain

Shahnawaz Hussain (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PANAJI:  BJP's national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, questioning the Trinamool Congress supremo's allegiance to the Constitution vis a vis her criticism of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Mamata Banerjee, is Bengal separate from the rest of India or does it believe in the Constitution? Does she think (Bengal) has separated from the country just because she is the Chief Minister," Hussain told a press conference here.

"India's Constitution applies to all, whether they like it or not. Didn't Mamata take part in the electoral process of this country? They are confusing people. The Act has been implemented and there's no space for 'ifs' and 'buts' now," Hussain said.

Slamming the Congress and accusing the opposition party of trying to instigate violence in different parts of the country to oppose the CAA, Hussain said that Congress leaders should come clear if they want Muslims from India's neighbouring countries to be included in the ambit of the new amendment.

"We have given citizenship to those whose religious identity is in danger, but we will go across the entire country and ask the Congress to explain the mistakes we have done in the Bill," Hussain said.

"If Congress has the courage, then it should tell if they want Muslims from Bangaldesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan to be added in this Bill. Is that what Congress wants? First they have to clear their stand," Hussain added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shahnawaz hussain mamata Banerjee west Bengal Citizenship amendment act
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp