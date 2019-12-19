Meghalaya Assembly adopts resolution to implement ILP in state

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Government of India to implement Inner Line Permit in the state under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and all members across party lines, including the ruling BJP, supported it.

The one day special session was conducted with the sole intention to pass the resolution in view of the demand by the indigenous residents of the state for implementation of the ILP.

The ILP is a travel document, currently enforced in the “protected” states of Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. The Centre recently announced that the ILP would be enforced in Manipur too.

The locals believe the migration of illegal immigrants to the state could be checked only through the ILP.

An “outsider” is required to carry the document while travelling to these states. The stay is permitted for a limited period.

(With inputs from ENS)