MHA calls emergency security meet as protests against CAA escalate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla are expected to attend the meeting.

Published: 19th December 2019 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Home Ministry will hold an emergency security meeting on Thursday evening amid violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla are set to attend the meeting, likely to be held at Shah's residence.

The prevailing situation of the country including the violence in Lucknow and Sambhal will be reviewed threadbare by the Home Ministry in the meeting scheduled at 7 pm, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson has clarified that the Act does not apply to Indian citizens and they are completely unaffected by it.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, MHA spokesperson explained the provisions pertaining to citizenship in India and some concerns regarding the Act.

"Citizenship of India can be acquired by birth, descent, registration, naturalisation or incorporation of territory. Any foreigner on becoming eligible can acquire citizenship by registration or by naturalisation irrespective of his country or community. #CAA2019 enables foreigners of six minority communities from three countries to apply for citizenship on the basis of religious persecution," the spokesperson stated.

"It does not amend any existing legal provision which enables any foreigner to apply for Indian citizenship through registration/naturalisation. The CAA does not apply to Indian citizens. They are completely unaffected by it," it further noted.

(With ENS, agency inputs)
 

