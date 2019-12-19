Home Nation

UP's PAC jawan shoots himself dead with service weapon

The body of Yogesh Sharma, of the PAC's 15th Battalion, was found in a ditch by jawans out for morning exercise.

By IANS

AGRA: A constable of Uttar Pradesh's Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) shot himself dead with his service rifle here early Thursday, police said. The cause for him to take the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

The body of Yogesh Sharma, of the PAC's 15th Battalion, was found in a ditch by jawans out for morning exercise. Police said the body has been sent for post mortem. He has left behind a suicide note addressed to his father.

The 22-year-old Sharma was from Goverdhan in Mathura, and was inducted into the force last year.

His colleagues said Sharma was on night duty. Around midnight, he went out to the toilet and did not return, they said.

