Uttarakhand gets central government approval of over Rs 5100 crores for key projects

These projects include Rs 2,584 crore Jamrani Dam project, Rs 1,400 crore for developing Dehradun into a smart city and Rs 1,200 crore for Tehri lake and surrounding areas. 

Published: 19th December 2019 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After central government approval of projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore for Uttarakhand, government officials said that these projects are going to be a game-changer in the state's development. 

These projects include Rs 2,584-crore Jamrani Dam project, Rs 1,400 crore for developing Dehradun into a smart city and Rs 1,200 crore for Tehri lake and surrounding areas. 

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the state government said, "The approval is important for us. It will help us complete key projects which will catapult Uttarakhand to high pedestals of development and prosperity."

Jamrani Dam project has been pending for over three decades aiming to supply 14-megawatt power and provide irrigation to Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts - the cradle of farming in the hill state. 

Similarly, a plan has been chalked out for the development of Tehri lake area including a proposal to encircle the lake spanning 42 square kilometres with a two-lane road. 

The proposal includes building 234.60 km of road connecting Tehri town along with other districts including Dehradun, the state capital. 

The plan is to develop the lake as a world-class destination for water and adventure sports said the officials.

Under the project, roads, bridges are also proposed to enhance connectivity with other regions.

The state government has also had a proposal for a water taxi in the lake. 

