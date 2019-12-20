Anna Hazare begins 'maun vrat' for speedy justice in Nirbhaya case

By PTI

PUNE: Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday began 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) at his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, seeking speedy justice in the Nirbhaya case and in cases of heinous crimes against women.

Hazare had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 9, informing him that he would observe 'maun vrat' from December 20 as a "penance".

"I have begun my 'maun vrat' to seek speedy justice in the Nirbhaya case and if it is not delivered, I will go on indefinite fast," Hazare said in a press release.

"The crimes against women are taking place in several states, including Delhi. People in the country welcomed the encounter of the four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case because of the delay in judicial and police process," he said.

The delay in justice is causing people to lose faith in the judiciary, he added.

Hazare also sought speedy trials in cases of crimes against women.

Apart from this, Hazare also demanded that judicial accountability bill be passed in the Parliament, vacant posts of judges be filled and the Supreme Court's recommendations for improvement of the police force be implemented.