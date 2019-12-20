Home Nation

CAA stir: Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur, others booked for defying prohibitory orders

As many as 25 people have been taken into custody and others are being identified with the help of video footage of arson and stone-pelting, SP Yamuna Prasad said.

Published: 20th December 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Protestors pelt stones at police personnel after their clash during a rally against NRC and amended Citizenship Act in Lucknow Thursday Dec. 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SAMBHAL: Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Burq and hundreds others were booked for defying prohibitory orders and holding a meeting here against the amended Citizenship Act a day earlier, police said on Friday.

As many as 25 people have been taken into custody and others are being identified with the help of video footage of arson and stone-pelting, SP Yamuna Prasad said, adding the stringent National Security Act (NSA) will be invoked on all those found involved in such acts.

A case has been lodged against Burq, former SP district unit president and hundreds of unnamed people for defying the prohibitory orders and holding the meeting here on Thursday, Prasad said.

Two state roadways buses were damaged and a police station was targeted with stones here on Thursday by the protesters opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed at different points, the SP said, adding the situation is under control.

