Citizenship Act stir: Congress to hit the streets against Modi government’s actions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With countrywide protests against the CAA intensifying, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday discussed the situation with senior party leaders. The party has decided to hold peaceful protests and marches across the country in the coming days.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others. The leaders expressed concern over police brutalities on students holding peaceful protests and said party members need to hit the streets to oppose the law.

Police brutalities on Jamia students, the imposition of Section 144, closure of metro stations and suspension of internet services in the national capital also came up for discussion. At the meeting, Priyanka, who sat on a silent protest at India Gate on Monday, said the party should continue with peaceful protests.

The Congress has already decided to organise ‘Save India-Save Constitution’ flag march in all state capitals on December 28, its foundation day. Sonia will hoist the party flag at AICC headquarters while senior state leaders and heads of frontal organisations would participate in the march at state capitals.

Calling Thursday’s clampdown on communication and movement in the national capital a “sad days for India”, A M Singhvi questioned how the peaceful protests were stopped in this brazen manner?

“Because you want to brush under the carpet, you want to suppress dissent; you want the country to know everything is normal, acchhe din chal rahe hain?”