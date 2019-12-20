Home Nation

For first time since abrogation of Article 370, Friday prayers held at historic Jamia Masjid in Kashmir

Nearly 1,000 people from nearby localities offered Namaz at the mosque as outsiders were not allowed to ensure that the prayers pass off smoothly.

Published: 20th December 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

A security person stands guard outside closed Jamia Masjid in Srinagar

A security person stands guard outside closed Jamia Masjid in Srinagar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Friday prayers were held at the historic Jamia Masjid located in the volatile downtown area of Srinagar for the first time after August 5, when the Centre announced the nullification of Article 370, officials said.

Police had made arrangements along with some volunteers to ensure smooth conduct of prayers at the 14th-century grand mosque.

Nearly 1,000 people from nearby localities offered Namaz at the mosque as outsiders were not allowed to ensure that the prayers pass off smoothly, the officials said.

Senior police officers maintained a tight vigil to ensure that no untoward incident takes place, they said.

Prayers at the mosque were held for the first time on Wednesday since August 5.

