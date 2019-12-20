Home Nation

Hemant Soren in soup for ‘saffron robes’ remark as BJP lodges complaint with Election Commission

Strongly objecting to JMM executive president Hemant Soren’s ‘saffon robes’ remark, the BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC). 

Published: 20th December 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hemant Soren. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Strongly objecting to JMM executive president Hemant Soren’s ‘saffron robes’ remark, the BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC). 

At an election rally with Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Soren claimed BJP leaders wearing saffron clothes don’t get married but rape women while posing as saints.

In an apparent reference to former Union Minister Chinmayanand, Soren alleged that a rapist is taking rest in a hospital of Uttar Pradesh, while the victim has been put in jail.

The BJP has demanded action against Priyanka as well.

“Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was also present on stage, neither prevented Soren from making the controversial speech nor condemned it in public,” the BJP complaint said.  

BJP leaders requested the EC to take action and book them for treason so “that no other leader from Congress or JMM speaks such hurtful words in future, dividing people on the basis of religion.”

BJP state chief Laxman Gilua demanded an apology from Soren, saying that the statement was made to appease a community for getting votes.  

Meanwhile, Soren has lodged a complaint against CM Raghubar Das for using abusive language against him and making negative comments against his community.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JMM Election Commission BJP Hemant Soren
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp