Hemant Soren in soup for ‘saffron robes’ remark as BJP lodges complaint with Election Commission

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Strongly objecting to JMM executive president Hemant Soren’s ‘saffron robes’ remark, the BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC).

At an election rally with Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Soren claimed BJP leaders wearing saffron clothes don’t get married but rape women while posing as saints.

In an apparent reference to former Union Minister Chinmayanand, Soren alleged that a rapist is taking rest in a hospital of Uttar Pradesh, while the victim has been put in jail.

The BJP has demanded action against Priyanka as well.

“Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was also present on stage, neither prevented Soren from making the controversial speech nor condemned it in public,” the BJP complaint said.

BJP leaders requested the EC to take action and book them for treason so “that no other leader from Congress or JMM speaks such hurtful words in future, dividing people on the basis of religion.”

BJP state chief Laxman Gilua demanded an apology from Soren, saying that the statement was made to appease a community for getting votes.

Meanwhile, Soren has lodged a complaint against CM Raghubar Das for using abusive language against him and making negative comments against his community.