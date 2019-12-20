Home Nation

Jharkhand stares at hung House, JVM's Marandi and AJSU's Mahto likely kingmakers: Exit Poll

The situation looks favourable for marginal players like the AJSU and JVM which can look forward to calling the shots in the event of both major players falling short by 10 seats.

Published: 20th December 2019 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

The Jharkhand exit polls predict a hung assembly with Hemant Soren's JMM in alliance with Congress, RJD getting anywhere between 31-39 seats while BJP is likely to fall behind its 2014 numbers getting between 28-36 seats. (Photo Collage: Left- JMM leader Hemant Soren, Right - BJP leader Raghubar Das)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  A hung assembly yet again, and JVM's Babulal Marandi and AJSU's Sudesh Mahto ending up as kingmakers in the next government to take shape in Jharkhand, are the big takeaways from the IANS-CVoter-ABP Exit Polls released on Friday after voting ended in the fifth and final phase of the Assembly polls.

The IANS-CVoter-ABP Exit Poll was a massive exercise with a sample size of 38,000 voters spread across the state's 81 Assembly constituencies, and extensively covered all five phases of the poll.

As per the exit poll, the BJP can expect to win between 28 and 36 seats which is less than its 2014 tally of 37 seats. The opposition Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal combine were expected to win around between 31 and 39 seats. The situation looks favourable for marginal players like the AJSU and JVM which can look forward to calling the shots in the event of both major players falling short by 10 seats.

Speaking to IANS, Yashwant Deshmukh of CVoter said that if the BJP gets less than 30 seats, it will be difficult for the party to form the government because they cannot expect support from any quarter beyond former party leader and Chief Minister Babulal Marandi and estranged ally Sudesh Mahto.

Not having a tribal face in the Chief Ministerial stakes has cost the BJP dearly as can be seen through voting patterns in the state's tribal belts, he opined.

Another takeway from the poll reiterated the point that the Modi magic may not be working in the Assembly polls. People who voted for the BJP in Lok Sabha elections this year have not voted for the party in the Assembly polls, the polls indicate.

The BJP could not tap effectively into its traditional vote base, pointing to strong victories in urban constituencies but it could find itself losing by small margins in semi-urban constituencies, Deshmukh said.

Describing the performance of the JMM-led combine as very good, Deshmukh opined that its leader Hemant Soren led an intelligent campaign by focussing on local issues instead of taking up national issues like the Congress does.

"Hemant Soren led from the front, focused on local issues. He didn't allow the BJP to hijack the agenda with national issues. And this paid dividends. Santhal, Muslim and Christian votes were majorly cast in favour of Soren," Deshmukh explained.

In the circumstances painted by the exit poll, Mahto's AJSU and Marandi's JVM with 10 seats between them could end up being wooed by both the combinations.

The five-phase Jharkhand Assembly elections concluded on Friday. Votes will be counted on December 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand polls Jharkhand elections Hung Assembly AJSU JVM Babulal Marandi Sudesh Mahto
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp