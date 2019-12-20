Home Nation

Job creation: PM Modi to review progress of infrastructure projects on December 21

Aiming to generate more jobs through infrastructure development, PM Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting in which progress of infra projects will be deliberated upon in details.

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Aiming to generate more jobs through infrastructure development, PM Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting in which progress of infra projects will be deliberated upon in details. 

Sources said that lack of investment in the construction and infrastructure sector and slow progress of some of the major infra projects are a concern for the government.

Ministers and senior officials will participate in the meeting on December 21.

The main agenda of this review meeting will be job creation through speeding up investment in the infrastructure sector.

One of the top priorities of the Modi government has been to attract more foreign companies to invest in India.

The FDI rules were also relaxed, but the speed of FDI flow — particularly in construction and infrastructure sectors — have moderated in last two years.

While poor job situation is a major concern, the government feels that a lot of jobs can be generated through infrastructure development.

In his Independence Day speech, Modi had asserted that his government will invest Rs 100 lakh crore on developing modern infrastructure that will aid in nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion in the next five years.

However, various data suggest slowing down of infra projects in the country.

Whether it is highways or Bullet trains, many of the projects are delayed due to various reasons, including delay in land acquisition and liquidity crunch.

Officials said, attracting more FDI is the need of the hour as it will speed up development projects in the country.

