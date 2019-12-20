Home Nation

Protesting against citizenship law to safeguard Constitution: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

According to the Bhim Army, the police tried to escort Azad away at Jama Masjid but he managed to get away.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Friday said his protest against the amended citizenship law was to safeguard the Constitution.

Aazad's outfit led the anti-CAA protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar on Friday despite no permission from police.

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai, dekhna ki zor kitna baazu-e-qatil mein hai. Jai samvidhan (The desire for revolution is in our hearts, we shall see how much strength lies in the arms of the enemy. Hail the Constitution)," he tweeted.

"I am sitting here on the stairs of Jama Masjid to tell the Modi government that we will not let you kill the Constitution'. This country is ours and we will fight till the end to save it," Aazad said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier, the Bhim Army had claimed that Azad was "caught" by police but managed to escape near Daryaganj during the protest march.

However, there was no official confirmation from the police.

But, he was "caught" later near Daryaganj but escaped from there too, it said.

The protest march came a day after thousands of students, activists and opposition leaders hit the streets in the national capital on Thursday defying security clampdown and prohibitory orders.

