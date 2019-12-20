RSS to start door-to-door campaign to explain CAA

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests across the country, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) came forward to spread awareness about the new citizenship law among the people on Friday during a pro CAA march in the inner circle of Connaught Place here.

"We will bring back harmony and peace in the country within 3-4 days," said Bharat Sharma, the head of the Delhi chappter of RSS, adding, "Each of us will go door-to-door and explain CAA to at least 10 people and debunk the myths about this act. A campaign to reach the youth will also be initiated."

As the chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" grew louder in the background, scores of people marched in the inner circle of Connaught Place on Friday. "People should first understand what is CAA. Nothing in this act is against any Indian citizen," an RSS worker told IANS.

The demonstration was projected as 'Citizen March' as it was not formally organised by any organisation or community. However, it was joined by DUSU and ABVP. Pamphlets explaining CAA were also distributed.

People participating in the march showed their concern over the violence that has erupted across the country.

"We condemn any form of violence. However, police personnel have also been injured badly. If protesters hurl stones at the police, what are they supposed to do," asked a man taking part in the demonstration.