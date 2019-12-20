Situation worse than Emergency, say Left leaders on Citizenship Act protests

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Left parties on Thursday slammed the government for shutting down internet and closing metro stations in many parts of the national capital and the crackdown on protesters across the country.

The situation is worse than Emergency, alleged CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, adding that the protests against the amended citizenship law will continue.

CPI leader D Raja said citizenship cannot be based on religion.

“The BJP is working against the legacy of Sardar Patel...The Act is undeclared subversion of the Constitution by Modi and Shah,” he said.

Leaders of the Left parties, including Yechury, Raja, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained by Delhi Police on Thursday for staging protests.

Both the leaders said the protests were not over ‘Hindu-Muslim’ issue, but a struggle to ensure that India remained a secular, democratic republic.

“It is an undeclared subversion of the Constitution propagated by Modi-Shah. Our Uttar Pradesh state leaders were threatened with arrest and warned against attempting to protest the CAA,” alleged Raja.

Yechury said they were a generation that fought the Emergency and restored democracy and “that is how it will be when people rise”.

“We are in consultations with chief ministers who have said no to the NRC. The situation has come to such a pass that even those that have voted for the law in Parliament are now saying they won’t support it,” he said.