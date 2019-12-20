Unnao rape case: Sengar breaks down in court after being sentenced to life imprisonment

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar broke down in the courtroom at Tis Hazari District Court complex after he was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Sengar was found crying along with his daughter and sister.

The MLA was also seen crying after the judge had held him guilty on Monday.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma imposed an exemplary fine of Rs 25 lakh in the case which has to be paid within a month.

"This court does not find any mitigating circumstance. Sengar was a public servant and betrayed people's faith," the judge said while declining the plea for lenient approach in sentencing him.

The court also said the conduct of Sengar was to intimidate the rape survivor.

It also directed that the rape survivor be paid an additional Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the mother of the victim.

The court had on Monday convicted Sengar for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act for offence by a public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child after holding the victim to be a minor.