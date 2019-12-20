Withdraw 'UN referendum' remark, Governor Dhankhar urges West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

By IANS

KOLKATA: Saying that he was "pained and hurt" at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement seeking a UN-controlled referendum on CAA and the NRC, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday appealed to her to withdraw the comment.

In a post on his Twitter handle, Dhankhar said: "We must never compromise our Nationalism. NATION HAS ALWAYS TO BE FIRST. Am sure CM Mamata Bannerjee will heed my humble request and withdraw forthwith her reported statement. Am distressed, pained and hurt as citizen of this great Nation at such a statement," he said.

Throwing a challenge to Centre's ruling BJP, Banerjee on Thursday called for a UN-controlled referendum across the country on CAA and NRC and said the Nerendra Modi government would have to resign if the people rejected the two.

"If you have the guts, let there be a referendum across the country on CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) issues. You won't conduct it, it will be conducted by the United Nations - an impartial organisation.

"Let them play a very important role. Let there be a committee of experts of UN, human rights. Neither the Trinamool, nor BJP nor any other parties will be there.

"None of the communities like Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, will be there,ashe said while addressing a Trinamool Congress protest meeting against CAA and NRC in central Kolkata.

Banerjee said she would like to see how many people say yes, and how many say no.

"If you lose, you have to resign. This is a challenge," she said.