Home Nation

Withdraw 'UN referendum' remark, Governor Dhankhar urges West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

In a post on Twitter handle, Dhankar said: We must never compromise our Nationalism. Nation has always to be first.

Published: 20th December 2019 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)

By IANS

KOLKATA:  Saying that he was "pained and hurt" at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement seeking a UN-controlled referendum on CAA and the NRC, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday appealed to her to withdraw the comment.

In a post on his Twitter handle, Dhankhar said: "We must never compromise our Nationalism. NATION HAS ALWAYS TO BE FIRST. Am sure CM Mamata Bannerjee will heed my humble request and withdraw forthwith her reported statement. Am distressed, pained and hurt as citizen of this great Nation at such a statement," he said.

ALSO READ | 'If you have guts': Didi dares Centre to go for UN-monitored plebiscite on Citizenship Act

Throwing a challenge to Centre's ruling BJP, Banerjee on Thursday called for a UN-controlled referendum across the country on CAA and NRC and said the Nerendra Modi government would have to resign if the people rejected the two.

"If you have the guts, let there be a referendum across the country on CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) issues. You won't conduct it, it will be conducted by the United Nations - an impartial organisation.

"Let them play a very important role. Let there be a committee of experts of UN, human rights. Neither the Trinamool, nor BJP nor any other parties will be there.

"None of the communities like Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, will be there,ashe said while addressing a Trinamool Congress protest meeting against CAA and NRC in central Kolkata.

Banerjee said she would like to see how many people say yes, and how many say no.

"If you lose, you have to resign. This is a challenge," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act CAA protests UN plebiscite Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sankaramani

    How come a street rogue can become chief minister of a state? Whether she had respect for constitution? The parliament (both) have passed this bill? There should be a provision to put her in jail
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp