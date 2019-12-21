Home Nation

Death sentence to Kuldeep Sengar would have made us feel safe: Unnao rape survivor's sister

The father of the rape survivor was framed in a case of illegal firearms possession and arrested on April 3, 2018.

Published: 21st December 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The family members of the Unnao rape survivor on Friday expressed disappointment with the court verdict awarding life sentence to accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and said they had hoped for the death penalty.

“Kuldeep Sengar should have been awarded a death sentence so that we could have got full justice. We would have been satisfied only then as that would have ensured our security,” said the girl’s sister.

“If anyone goes on to fight against these powerful people, should their family members be killed? This is not justice,”  survivor’s sister further said.   

“We are scared even when Sengar is in jail. Once he comes out, he will eliminate us,” she said.

“There should be strict punishment like this in such crimes, especially against powerful persons, so that no one even thinks of doing something like this with anybody’s daughter, sister or wife,” she added.

Saying that the family’s fight for justice was not over yet, the survivor’s sister said, “We can see justice being done. We hope that like this, we get justice in the rest four cases pending in the court.”

On July 28, the rape survivor’s car was hit by a truck. Two of her aunts were killed in the accident and she and her lawyer were severely injured. The girl was air-lifted to Delhi and was admitted in AIIMS for several weeks.

Her family had alleged that it was not an accident but attempt to murder Sengar was behind it.

The father of the rape survivor was framed in a case of illegal firearms possession and arrested on April 3, 2018.

He died in judicial custody six days later.

The trial in the other four cases — framing of the rape survivor’s father in the illegal firearms case, his death in judicial custody, the conspiracy of Sengar with others in the accident case and the separate rape case of the survivor by three others — are going on in the court.

