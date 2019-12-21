Home Nation

Deeply pained by treatment meted out to students in Jamia: Kailash Satyarthi

The Nobel laureate's comments come against the backdrop of ongoing protests in the national capital against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Published: 21st December 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Nobel Peace Prize winner and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Friday said he was "deeply pained" by the treatment meted out to students inside the library and girls' hostel in Jamia Millia Islamia and noted that "democracy shrinks" whenever such voices are "forcibly" suppressed.

His comments come against the backdrop of ongoing protests in the national capital against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

On Sunday, the police had to enter Jamia Millia Islamia after violent protests erupted on the campus and later some government and private properties were also vandalised around the university and New Friends Colony area.

Speaking at an event here, Satyarthi said he is "deeply pained" by the treatment meted out to the students inside the library and girls' hostel in Jamia Millia Islamia.

"I condemn the ongoing violence. Loss of lives and property is absolutely unacceptable," he said.

"However, a safe and fearless space for students and young people who respect the Constitution should always be guaranteed for voicing their opinions and concerns peacefully. Whenever such voices are forcibly suppressed, democracy shrinks," he said.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate dialogue with the students and the youth.

"Seeing today's disturbing situation across the country, I feel an urgent need of serious dialogue between the State and the youth," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kailash Satyarthi Jamia Millia Islamia Citizenship Act Protests
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp