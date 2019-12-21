Home Nation

Maharashtra: History-sheeter rapes 5-year-old girl in Pardi in Nagpur

After the girl narrated the ordeal to her mother, a police complaint was filed and Ganesh Borkar was held under sections of the IPC and POCSO.

By PTI

NAGPUR: A history-sheeter was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Pardi area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Friday.

Accused Ganesh Borkar (32) is a bootlegger and was externed from city limits two years ago, an official said.

"The victim and her 11-year-old sister were at their grandfather's house as their mother had gone out on Thursday afternoon.

Borkar entered the house and tried to molest the 11-year-old but she managed to escape.

He then raped the five-year-old girl," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) V Neelotpal.

After the girl narrated the ordeal to her mother, a police complaint was filed and Borkar was held under sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The crime led to an angry backlash from residents who protested at Pardi police station as well as the house of the accused, and demanded death penalty for him, an official said.

