Priyanka Gandhi joins protesting students at India Gate, says citizenship law, NRC 'anti-poor'

Priyanka said the government wants every Indian to stand in line to prove one's citizenship in the same manner in which they did after note ban.

Published: 21st December 2019 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 12:40 AM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday joined the students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the India Gate, saying the measures are "anti-poor".

She said the government wants every Indian to stand in line to prove one's citizenship in the same manner in which they did after note ban.

Priyanka Gandhi was accompanied by her daughter Miraya at the protest.

This is the second time the Congress leader protested at the India Gate this week against the law.

She earlier protested in a sit-in at the India Gate in support of Jamia students who were allegedly attacked by the police on Sunday.

"This is basically anti-poor. The most affected will be the poor. If someone has to take out old documents about their land, will they be able to do that? Will your grandparents be able to show?  In what state are they putting the country into. The way they put the entire country in line after note ban (demonetisation), they are now wanting to put the entire country in line the same way. Who will be affected by this. The rich will show their passports, but the poor will suffer," she told reporters after joining the students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed NRC at the India Gate.

Priyanka Gandhi also said that she had come to show solidarity with the protesters.

She also said demonstrations should be held peacefully as in a democracy everyone has the right to protest.

