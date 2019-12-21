Home Nation

Railways suffers Rs 90 crore damages in anti-CAA stir Bengal

According to an ER spokesperson, 15 stations were damaged during the protests.

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: The railways had suffered around Rs 90 crore losses due to damage to assets during the recent violent stir against the new citizenship law (CAA) in West Bengal, officials said here on Saturday.

The Eastern Railway was hit the hardest, suffering around Rs 70 crore losses, followed by South Eastern Railways (Rs 16 crore) and Northeast Frontier Railway (Rs 3.5 crore).

"Our losses were around Rs 70 crore from damage of assets. It doesn't include re-installation costs and revenue losses. At 15 stations, ticket counters, as well as platform shade, panel room and other properties, were damaged," the spokesperson told IANS.

He said 14 railway coaches suffered damages and two Railway Protection Force (RPF) buses were gutted. "Apart from this, window panes of several coaches were damaged due to pelting of stones," he said.

Altogether 78 locals and around 50 Mail/Express trains, run by the South Eastern Railways, were hit in the protests.

The protestors damaged one passenger train, two stations and a few railway crossing gates of Northeast Frontier Railway, which operated trains in the northern part of the state, a spokesperson said.

Of the Northeast Frontier Railway, two stations - Harishchandrapur and Bhaluka Road - suffered damages. "Ticket counters, the signalling system and waiting rooms were damaged," the spokesperson told IANS over phone.

The attack on railway properties continued for four days, starting on December 13. Train services were also hit and rail links between the northern and southern parts of the state was snapped due to protests.

