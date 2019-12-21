Srinagar: Friday prayers offered at Jamia for the first time after abrogation of Article 370

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Almost after 20 weeks of abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories (UTs) first Friday congregational prayers were offered at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar today.

As many as 1000-12000 people, including men and women, offered the Friday prayers at the grand mosque, which holds historic significance.

The Imam of Jamia Masjid Syed Ahmed Naqshbandi gave the Friday sermon and also led the Friday prayers.

In the Friday sermon, Naqasbandhi strongly condemned the authorities for closing the Jamia Masjid.

“Even during Mehbooba Mufti’s rule, the mosque was closed for weeks. Even the Eid prayers were not allowed,” he said, adding that not allowing Friday prayers results in interference in religious affairs of Muslims.

“All these measures are anti-Muslim,” he said.