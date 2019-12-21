Home Nation

Tejashwi Yadav leads anti-CAA bandh in Bihar, 1,550 detained as violence rocks state

"It is spontaneous and the people have shown trust in us. We will not let a black act like CAA and the NRC be implemented in the country," said Tejashwi.

Published: 21st December 2019 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

More than 1000 bandh supporters were detained by police in Bihar. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Large-scale disruption of road and rail traffic, acts of vandalism and arson and attacks on the police and public transport were reported from several parts of Bihar on Saturday during the dawn to dusk bandh in the state.

A day after the Bihar bandh call given by the Left parties and the JAP on December 19, the RJD and its allies called for a bandh on Saturday against the amended Citizenship Act and countrywide implementation of the NRC.

The Additional Director General, Bihar police, Jitendra Kumar told media on Saturday that around 1,550 preventive arrests were made in connection with the Bihar bandh.

He added, "14 cases have been registered in connection with vandalism and disruption caused during the Bihar bandh in which 13 persons have been arrested by police so far".

This was the 11th time this year that a call for a Bihar bandh was given by political parties, besides 29 rail roko agitations the state witnessed in the same period.

Former deputy chief minister and RJD's chief ministerial candidate for the 2020 assembly elections Tejashwi Yadav called upon people from all sections of society to oppose the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC with all their might.

Elated at the massive turnout of party supporters, he told them, "It is spontaneous and the people have shown trust in us. We will not let a black act like CAA and the NRC be implemented in the country."

Leading a long procession of supporters, along with senior leaders including Shivanand Tiwari, Jagadanand Singh, Abdul Bari Siddique and political advisor Dr Sanjay Yadav, he took a march through the streets and reached the Dak Bungalow Chowk.

Before embarking on the march in support of the Bihar bandh, Tejashwi shared a picture in which he is seen standing with a placard in front of the life-size photo of his father Lalu Prasad.

He participated in the march holding a placard reading, "I am Tejashwi. I am Hindu. I am Indian. I stand with the Constitution. I stand with the people of India. I stand with poor & farmers. #NoTo NRC, #NoTo CAA".

ALSO READ: NRC, what for? Will not be implemented at all, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

To begin with, a group of 20 bandh supporters disrupted rail services at Ismailpur at 6.20 am by squatting on the railway tracks for 40 minutes.

Thereafter, hundreds of bandh supporters disrupted rail services at Biharsharif, Pawapuri, Rajendranagar, Bhabhua, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Bakhatiyarpur, Muzaffarpur, Jehanabad and other places.

Around 12 trains were badly affected by the bandh.

The IG RPF of East Central Railway Ravindra Verma said that the rail services resumed after a few hours when the protesters staging a dharna and squatting on the rail tracks were chased away by the RPF and the GRP.

Bandh supporters also paralyzed road communications across the state and blocked almost all the national highways including NH 28, 22 and 31 besides other main roads.

The Mahatma Gandhi Setu built across the river Ganga was completely blocked from early in the morning by supporters of the RJD and its allies, leaving a long queue of vehicles stranded till 3 pm.

A bus carrying 80 Chinese tourists to Vaishali from Patna was also stranded at Gayeghat on the Setu for hours when it was blocked from the Hajipur side.

Rowdy elements mingled with protesters and attacked police forces in Aurangabad, Biharsharif, Nawada, Jamui and Bhagalpur and indulged in violence. An ASI in Aurangabad, Sanjay Kumar, was injured when a stone landed on his head.

At Patna, bandh supporters allegedly created a ruckus and attacked media persons including the crew of a TV channel. They also attempted to damage the cameras.

At Patna bus stand, hundreds of bandh supporters damaged public property and created a ruckus. In Darbhanga, bandh supporters damaged the memorial of Subhash Chandra Bose.

Reacting against the RJD-called Bihar bandh, BJP spokesperson DR Nikhil Anand said it was a major flop as many parts of Patna and the state were normal.

He condemned the attack on journalists by lumpen elements in Patna.

Dr Anand tweeted: "RJD-Congress is provoking public sentiment... No opposition leaders has two arguments against CAA. There is no question of ending one's citizenship in this. Congress-RJD is in competition to incite Muslims.#CAA".
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RJD Tejashwi Yadav CAA protests Citizenship Act
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp