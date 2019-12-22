879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead: UP DGP on Citizenship protests

By ANI

LUCKNOW: As many as 879 people have been arrested while 5000 were 'bound down' as a preventive measure in Uttar Pradesh, in the wake of the violent protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Adequate police arrangements have been made in all districts in the wake of protests. Police, Paramilitary, Rapid Action Force (RAF), PAC, Quick Reaction Team (QRTs) are patrolling the areas," said OP Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), UP.

"Till now, 879 people have been arrested under substantive offences while 5000 persons who may instigate violence or vitiate atmosphere are bound down on the basis of suspicion," he added.

"A total of 135 criminal cases have been registered against the miscreants. Fifteen people have died while 288 police personnel are injured," said the top cop.

He said that police officials and civil administration are reaching out to community members and their leaders, requesting them to cooperate in maintaining law and order

Singh also said that damage to public property is being assessed and soon action would be taken against those involved, including confiscation of their properties to compensate for the losses.

Violence erupted in different parts of Uttar Pradesh during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed NRC with incidences of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism that led to the death of 15 persons.