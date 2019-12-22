Aligarh Muslim University students, teachers 'expel' Vice-Chancellor, Registrar

By IANS

ALIGARH: In an unprecedented move, the teachers, students and non-teaching staff of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have 'expelled' their Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor and Registrar S Abdul Hamid.

Soon after the restoration of internet services in Aligarh on Sunday, the students and teachers released a statement announcing the expulsion. The notice stated that the VC and Registrar are requested to vacate the VC lodge and Registrar's lodge by January 5, 2020, when AMU reopens.

The notice declared that the collective authority will boycott the university administration until the two resign and leave the campus. This comes days after clashes took place between AMU students and UP Police amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act following which AMU was closed till January 5.