Anti-CAA protests: UP cop has narrow escape as bullet pierces through vest, gets stuck in wallet

Constable Vijendra Kumar was on duty in Firozabad's Nalband area when some of the protestors opened fire at him.

Published: 22nd December 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Constable Vijendra Kumar, whose wallet, acted as a shield against the bullet

Constable Vijendra Kumar, whose wallet, acted as a shield against the bullet (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

FIROZABAD: A police constable in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad had a narrow escape from death on Saturday after a bullet fired during a protest here pierced through his bulletproof vest and got stuck in his wallet.

Constable Vijendra Kumar says that he feels like he has been granted a second life. "I was on duty in the Nalband area when some of the protestors opened fire at us. The bullet pierced my bullet vest and got stuck in the wallet that was kept in the pocket of my jacket. There were 4 ATM cards and some pictures of Shiv Ji and Sai Baba. It feels like this is my second life," Kumar said.

According to police, the law and order situation in the region is under control now. "This goes to show that Uttar Pradesh police is committed to the service of the public and that the safety and security of the people is our first priority. The situation is under control now and appropriate forces have been deployed in sensitive areas," a senior police officer said.

So far, fifteen persons have died during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Uttar Pradesh. At least 263 police personnel were injured in the protests, of which 57 personnel have received firearm injuries.

Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar has said that 705 persons have been arrested in connection with the violent protests while 4,500 others were released after preventive detention. Kumar said that a large number of illegal weapons were used in the violence during protests and a total of 405 bullet shells of the country-made pistol were recovered from protest sites.

Clashes also took place during protests in different districts of Uttar Pradesh including Bahraich, Bareilly, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Gorakhpur and Sambhal on Friday.

TAGS
Vijendra Kumar Uttar Pradesh Police Firozabad Police CAA protests Citizenship act CAA stir UP cop shield
