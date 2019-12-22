Home Nation

CAA: FIR lodged against Tejashwi Yadav, 26 others in Patna for demonstrating in prohibited areas

PATNA: At least 27 leaders of RJD, the Congress and the RLSP including RJD's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Congress' Madan Mohan Jha and RLSP's Upendra Kushwaha, have been named in the FIR for protesting in the prohibited areas without valid permission and obstructing traffic on Saturday at Dak bungalow chowk.

The FIR was lodged on Saturday late night at the Kotwali police station under relevant sections 147, 149, 188, 34q, 504 and 504 of IPC following the statements of city SP(Central) Vinay Tewary.

According to official statement issued by the police department, all the named persons including RJD's Tejashawi Yadav, state president Jagadanand Singh, Shivanand Tewary, Bhai Birendra, Abdul Bari Siddique, Congress Party's Shakil Ahmad, Madan Mohan Jha and RLSP's Upendra Kushwaha besides others leaders caused disruption in road traffic by demonstrating without permission at Dak bungalow chowk.

The leaders of CPI ML's Arun Pandey, Ganesh Shankar Singh, Gautam Kumar of Bhim Sena and others are also among 27, who named in the FIR.

Besides this, another two FIRs under sections 341, 342, 323, 324, 307, 356, 379 and 511 of IPC  was also lodged against unknown persons for attacking journalists including a photojournalist during the Bihar bandh on Saturday in Patna.

An official said that two persons, out of unknown persons named in the FIRs, have been identified on the basis of video footage and other technical evidence gathered from the spot in connection with the attacks on journalists on duty.

ADG (HQ) Jitendra Kumar had said that 1550 protesters were detained and 13 were arrested for indulging in violence on Saturday also.

Meanwhile, RJD cracking whip removed three of its workers including district president in Tirupati Yadav in Bhagalpur for indulging in violence on Saturday's Bihar bandh.

BJP's spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand accused Tejashawi Yadav of instigating the activists against the media and the media persons were attacked at his behest.

"The RJD and Congress party conspired to spoil the environment in Bihar during the bandh by abetting vandalism," he said.

Chitranjan Gagan, spokesperson of RJD said that cases against leaders of opposition for being in the bandh against CAA and the NRC were politically motivated after having seen the massive turn out of people during the bandh on Saturday.

