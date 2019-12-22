Home Nation

Citizenship Act stir: Yogi Adityanath government starts process to seize property of rioters

The order is based on a 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict that allows the government to recover the losses from those who caused it.

Published: 22nd December 2019 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel guard a street during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in Varanasi Saturday Dec. 21 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Police personnel guard a street during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in Varanasi Saturday Dec. 21 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash has set up a four-member panel that will assess damage to public and private property during the violence in anti-CAA protests.

The panel will identify the trouble makers and impose fine on them and if they fail to pay the amount, their properties will be confiscated.

This order is based on a 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict that allows the government to recover the losses from those who caused it.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said on Thursday that those involved in the violence will have to pay for the damage to public properties. "We will attach their properties because many faces had been identified through the video footage," he had said.

ALSO WATCH

The order issued by the district magistrate on Saturday night said that additional district magistrate (ADM) (East), ADM West, ADM Trans-Gomti and ADM administration would be a part of the committee that will assess the damage caused to property and fix the responsibility.

The committee will receive representation from those who have suffered losses and also assess damage to public property. Those responsible for the violence will be identified through CCTV footage and a video recording made in different areas.

The process will be completed within 30 days.

A senior official said that this exercise would be replicated in all districts that have been hit by violence during the recent anti-CAA protests.

The district officials in Lucknow have initiated the process of identifying rioters from CCTV footage. Video recordings made by various news channels will also be obtained to identify the trouble makers.

Meanwhile, panic gripped several parts of the state capital on Saturday as the word spread that notices of recovery were being pasted on houses of suspected trouble makers.

In Gorakhpur, photographs of about 50 rioters were pasted at various intersections with a 'wanted' message.

The government has also initiated steps to check the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) campaign.

ALSO READ | More violence in UP, death toll climbs to 16; Protesters indulge in vandalism during Bihar Bandh

While the Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have appealed to the people to maintain peace and law and order across the state and not to fall for rumours and get misled on the new citizenship law, the district officials have also launched a campaign to dispel misinformation on the CCA.

In Etawah, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Mishra has started interacting with groups of students and explaining to them that the CAA was not designed to make them leave the country.

The SSP is informing the students that there is no law that can expel any citizen of India.

Etawah has not witnessed any anti-CAA protests and the SSP said that this was a preventive step that was being taken.

In Fatehpur, the district administration has got pamphlets printed. The pamphlet titled 'Gumrah Na Ho' lists the rumours about the CAA and clarifies the truth. These pamphlets are being widely distributed across the district, especially among the youth belonging to the minority community.

"The district administrations have been asked to dispel misinformation on the issue and do it in whatever way they feel is best," said a senior official in the Chief Minister's Secretariat. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act stir Yogi Adityanath UP riots Lucknow Clashes
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp