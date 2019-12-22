Home Nation

Economy 'virtually destroyed', CAA brought in to divert attention: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav that the economy is in dire straits, has been virtually destroyed.

Published: 22nd December 2019 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 02:00 PM

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the ruling BJP on Sunday, alleging that the new citizenship law has been brought in to "divert the attention" from the "virtually destroyed" economy and rising unemployment.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said people were made to stand in line to withdraw cash during the demonetisation exercise and now they will have to stand in queue for their rights due to National Register of Citizens.

"The economy is in dire straits, has been virtually destroyed, unemployment is at an all-time high. To divert the attention from these issues, CAA was enacted," he told reporters.

