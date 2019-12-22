Home Nation

'Goli maaron saalon ko' chants heard in Lok Adhikar Manch rally at Nagpur backing Citizenship Act

Hundreds of Lok Adhikar Manch workers along with those of BJP and RSS held a rally from Yashwant Stadium to Samvidhan Chowk.

A rally by Lok Adhikar Manch, BJP, RSS and other organizations in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act organized in Nagpur on Sunday

A rally by Lok Adhikar Manch, BJP, RSS and other organizations in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act organized in Nagpur on Sunday (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NAGPUR: Hundreds of Lok Adhikar Manch workers gathered in Nagpur here on Sunday morning to hold a rally in support of the newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which is largely being opposed across the country.

Workers of Lok Adhikar Manch held the rally from Yashwant Stadium to Samvidhan Chowk here, raising slogans hailing the new citizenship law and showing posters of "Nagpur welcomes CAA". The rally has been organized by Lok Adhikar Manch, BJP, RSS and other organizations.

With tricolour and BJP flags in their hands, the protesters were seen shouting, "Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko." (Shoot the country's traitors)

The demonstrators were seen holding flags of the social organisation as well as the BJP. Some others were also seen waving the Indian national flag at the rally. This comes at a time when the new act is facing large-scale opposition and major protests are being held against it across the country.

The act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

