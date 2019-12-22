Hindu refugees from Pakistan honour BJP's JP Nadda at pro-CAA function

By PTI

INDORE: Several Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing in Madhya Pradesh hailed the Narendra Modi government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act at a "thanksgiving" function held in Indore on Sunday.

They also felicitated BJP working president JP Nadda.

Several of them narrated their experience of religious persecution in Pakistan, including forcible conversion and abduction and rape of girls and women, and many were unable to hold back tears as the painful memories flooded back.

They said the CAA had paved the way for them to get Indian citizenship at the earliest.

According to CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, and be given Indian citizenship.