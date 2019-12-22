Home Nation

Mahatma Gandhi himself assured that India will give refuge to Pakistan's minorities: Nitin Gadkari

The Union Minister said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against any Indian Muslim and the Congress is spreading rumours.

Published: 22nd December 2019 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 02:56 PM

Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo| IANS)

By ANI

NAGPUR: Speaking on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that it was none other than Mahatma Gandhi himself who assured that India will give shelter to minorities from Pakistan if they face threat there.

"Mahatma Gandhi has assured minorities that India will give them shelter. India became a secular country, while Pakistan the Islamic Republic after partition. There were apprehensions that where the minorities including Hindus will go in case they face religious persecution there," said Nitin Gadkari.

"At that time Gandhi assured that minorities are free to come to India and we will give them shelter and recognition. Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel have also testified it," he said.

"At the time of partition Hindus were 22 per cent in Pakistan, now they are only 3 per cent. Where the rest have gone? The Hindus are subjected to rapes, murders, and forced conversions. There is no safety for them in Pakistan," he said.

He said that CAA is not against any Indian Muslim and Congress is spreading rumours. "CAA is not against Indian Muslims it is only to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of three neighbouring nations. I appeal to our Muslim brothers, see through this misinformation campaign of Congress, they only see you as a voting machine," he added.

The Citizenship Amendment Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

