Home Nation

People of Assam will protect my life: Ex-CM Prafulla Mahanta after his NSG security replaced by CRPF

In the commercial township of Tinsukia, thousands of people belonging to various communities came out of their homes on Sunday and staged the protests by taking out a procession.

Published: 22nd December 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Prafulla Mahanta, ex-CM of Assam. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two-time former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, whose NSG security cover has been replaced with the CRPF, said the people of Assam would protect his life.

“I don’t mind the withdrawal of my NSG security cover. I am hopeful the people of Assam will protect my life,” Mahanta, who is a leader of regional Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), told journalists.

He alleged that the government was vindictive towards him as he had been all along opposing the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). He asserted that he would keep fighting against the CAA along with the people of Assam.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to “persecuted” Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who migrated till December 31, 2014. The Act violates the Assam Accord which the Rajiv Gandhi government had signed with the All Assam Students’ Union in 1985 at the end of six-year-long bloody Assam Agitation. It says the immigrants, irrespective of their faith and who migrated after March 24, 1971, are to be detected and deported.

Meanwhile, the protests against the CAA continued in Assam. In the commercial township of Tinsukia, thousands of people belonging to various communities came out of their homes on Sunday and staged the protests by taking out a procession.

Peasants’ body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samitee too hit the streets. It demanded the release of its leader Akhil Gogoi. He was arrested for his alleged linkage with the CPI Maoists and is now in the custody of the National Investigation Agency.

ALSO READ | To douse people's anger over CAA, Assam to bring law to protect land for its indigenous people

In Manipur, the authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Imphal West district for two months. The action was taken as the protests in the form of rallies and sit-in demonstrations against the amended Citizenship Act continued.

In Meghalaya capital Shillong, curfew was lifted on Sunday morning as normalcy returned to the hill station. People flocked to shops to buy essential commodities and Christmas items. Parts of the town had witnessed violent protests against the CAA recently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prafulla Mahanta Prafulla Kumar Mahanta NSG security Asom Gana Parishad CAA Citizenship Amendment Act
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp