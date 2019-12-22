Home Nation

PM Modi expresses concern over attack on cops during anti-Citizenship Act protests

Modi said that as many as 33,000 police personnel sacrificed their lives for peace and security in the country since independence.

Published: 22nd December 2019 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed concern over the assault on police personnel in anti-citizenship law protests and claimed that 33,000 cops have lost their lives on the line of duty since Independence.

Addressing a rally at Ramlila ground here, Modi said that there were some people, who are instigating the violence remotely. "As many as 33,000 police personnel sacrificed their lives for peace and security in the country since independence. Today, you are brutally thrashing them. When any problem arises, police don't ask your religion or caste. They are there to help no matter what time or whether it is," Modi said.

ALSO READ| Congress, Urban Naxals spreading lies about Citizenship Act: PM Modi

Police personnel have been attacked during the violent anti-CAA agitation in several parts of the country in the last some days.

Criticising protesters for resorting to violence and damaging public property, Modi said: "If you have any problem with Modi, then you are free to oppose Modi, Burn my effigies or hurl abuses at me. But please do not damage public property. "

"Do not set a poor's auto-rickshaw on fire," he said, in an apparent reference to damage of an autorickshaw during the RJD's Bihar bandh on Saturday. However, RJD quickly suspended three leaders responsible for the act from the party and promised to give a new auto to the victim.

ALSO READ| Highest sale of water purifiers in Delhi: PM Modi targets AAP over drinking water problem in city

In an apparent reference to the Congress, he said: "Politicians belonging to 100-year old political parties are not voicing for peace. They are mum on the violence being meted out to the policemen and other people. It clearly shows you agree with this."

Prime Minister Modi said that the CAA does not take away anyone's citizenship but grants it to the refugees who have been living in India in a very poor condition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Citizenship Act Police Cops attacked CAA protests CAA stir CAA police
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp