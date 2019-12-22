Home Nation

PM Modi misleading country in my name: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Modi took Gehlot's name at a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, while targeting the Congress over the amended Citizenship Act.

Published: 22nd December 2019 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the country in his name.

"Earlier it was Amit Shah in Parliament and today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misleading the country by taking my name.

ALSO READ: Congress, Urban Naxals spreading lies about Citizenship Act, says PM Modi

"What do they want to say? Was it wrong to write to then home minister P Chidambaram for making facilities available to those who had come to the border areas of Rajasthan from Pakistan after facing persecution," Gehlot asked in a tweet in Hindi.

"Who is creating obstacles as regards giving citizenship/facilities to those who are coming here even now after facing persecution? Who, be it a Hindu or a Muslim, can have a problem with this? The problem is that the home minister is provoking by announcing that the NRC would be implemented in the entire country, despite the fact that they could not implement it in Assam," the senior Congress leader said.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot leads march against CAA, NRC in Jaipur, three lakh people join him

Modi took Gehlot's name at a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, while targeting the Congress over the amended Citizenship Act.

On December 11, Shah had made a reference in the Rajya Sabha to a letter written by Gehlot, during his earlier term as the Rajasthan chief minister, to then home minister P Chidambaram on the issue of Pakistani migrants belonging to the Hindu and Sikh communities in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot CAA Citizenship Amendment Act
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp