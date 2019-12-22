Home Nation

Rohingyas wary of future after CAA, don't want to return to Myanmar

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in Parliament that Rohingyas will never be accepted as citizens of India.

Published: 22nd December 2019 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Rohingyas

File photo of Rohingyas. (Photo|AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "It was a blessing to wake up every morning and not have to worry whether we will make it through the day," says 18-year-old Raheema, a Rohingya Muslim, recalling her first few days in India after she fled her home in Myanmar to escape persecution.

The "nightmares" that she thought were a thing of past, the teenager said, have returned to haunt her after she heard on radio at a grocery shop that the government has brought in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and what it means.

"Slowly India has become our home," Raheema, who came to India six years ago with her two brothers, told PTI at a refugee camp in south Delhi.

"The situation for us is worse than that for anyone else who would not be given Indian citizenship. We will be sent back to a country that we fled to escape violence and returning there would be nothing less than a death warrant for us.

"I don't want to get involved in politics but the situation is very difficult for us now," she said.

Raheema is one of the estimated 40,000 Rohingyas living in India. Most of them are living in refugee camps across the country.

Also living in the south Delhi camp is 22-year-old Salaam.

He said he had to flee his village Tula Toli in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state overnight after the army allegedly burnt his house, killed his family members and told him he was next.

"I crossed over to Bangladesh on foot with around 35 people from my village. I went to Cox's Bazar and worked as a daily wage labourer for four months before coming to India with a few others," he recalled.

Salaam said things were extremely critical when he left his village.

"I ran away from my village with just the clothes I was wearing. No one wants to flee their home, we were forced to leave. Now again we will be forced to leave our home that we had found in India," he laments.

According to the CAA, non-Muslim refugees who came to India till December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship.

The Act excludes Rohingyas, described by the UN as the most persecuted minority in the world.

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in Parliament that "Rohingyas will never be accepted as citizens of India".

Another Rohingya, Kulsum, fears the CAA will "spell doom" for her community, which has always been stateless.

"India has been home to me and my child. The thought of taking him back to the terrors we faced back in Myanmar is horrific," said Kulsum, who fled Maungdaw village in Rakhine.

At this Delhi camp, many others, who have been living in India for years and have refugee cards issued by the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), are wary of returning to Myanmar.

Rohingyas have been displaced by waves of violence between Buddhists and Muslims in Rakhine.

Thousands of them have fled Myanmar to take refuge in neighbouring countries, including India.

The refugees have reported killings, rapes and arson on a large scale.

Buddhist-majority Myanmar has denied citizenship to Rohingyas since 1982, effectively rendering them stateless.

It does not recognise Rohingyas as an indigenous ethnic group and insists they are Bangladeshi migrants living illegally in the country.

*Some names have been changed to protect identities

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohingyas Citizenship act Myanmar NRC
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp