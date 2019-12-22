Home Nation

Students march to Bengal BJP office, demand rollback of CAA

The protesters shouted slogans and held placards that read 'Scrap NRC & CAA' and 'We won't allow fascism to rule in India'.

Published: 22nd December 2019 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Jadavpur Presidency and other college and university partcipate road blockade during their protest rally against CAA Citizen Amendment Act and NRC in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Thousands of Left-leaning students on Saturday marched to the state BJP headquarters here, demanding rollback of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nationwide NRC, which they dubbed as the saffron party's "gameplan to divide the country".

Students from Jadavpur University, Presidency University, Alia University, Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute and Calcutta University took out a rally from Esplanade to Mahajati Sadan, from where the state BJP office is a short distance away.

The protesters shouted slogans and held placards that read 'Scrap NRC & CAA' and 'We won't allow fascism to rule in India', as they passed by the saffron party's West Bengal headquarters at Muralidhar Lane.

A minor scuffle broke out between the students and police personnel, as the agigators tried to scale the barricades in front of the BJP office, where party activists were seen standing with sticks in hand.

"The BJP's gameplan to divide the country won't succeed. We hope that our voice will reach the leadership in Delhi. We wanted to gherao the BJP office but police prevented us," said Debraj Debnath, a Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader and student of JU.

Subho Biswas, a student of Presidency University, claimed that many students have received threats of attack on their hostel for protesting against CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"We were determined to prove today that we are not panicked," Biswas said.

Another student leader of JU said the protesters organised a sit-in near Mahajati Sadan at the end of the rally.

"But, our battle will continue," she asserted.

Reacting to the development, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, "If anyone makes the mistake of heading towards our party office, they should bring stretchers with them as they will have to go to the hospital." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengal BJP office CAA protest College students protests
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp