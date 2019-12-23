Home Nation

Chargesheet filed against 'Kiss of love' organisers in online sex trafficking case

As per the charge sheet, the couple, who were part of the Kiss of Love campaign, had trafficked minor girls from Bengaluru to Kerala and used them for prostitution.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch on Monday has filed the charge sheet against model-cum-activist Reshmi R Nair and her husband Rahul Pashupalan in connection with online sex trafficking at the POCSO Special Court in Thiruvananthapuram.

The charge sheet was filed by Crime Branch IG S Sreejith, who headed 'Operation Big Daddy', that busted the racket which was indulging in trafficking women and minor girls and using them for prostitution. Reshmi and her husband were arrested from Nedumbasserry by the Crime Branch team in 2015.

As per the charge sheet, the couple, who were part of the Kiss of Love campaign, had trafficked minor girls from Bengaluru to Kerala and used them for prostitution. Apart from the duo, 11 others are also accused in the case. 

Operation Big Daddy was launched by the Crime Branch to curb the online prostitution and escorting activities that were found thriving in the state. 

Comments

