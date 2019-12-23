Home Nation

Chhattisgarh panchayat polls to be held in 3-phase on January 28, 31 and February 3  

voting, vote, elections

Representational image ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh state election commission on Monday declared the poll schedule of three-tier panchayat elections to be held in three-phase on January 28 and 31 and February 3.

Announcing the dates of the polls, the state election commissioner Thakur Ram Singh said that the model code of conduct comes into force in 27 district panchayats, 146 janpad panchayat and 10955 gram panchayats.

“The panchayat polls will elect 400 district panchayat members, 2979 janpad panchayat members, 11664 sarpanch and 160725 panch. The polling will be held on January 28, 31 and February 31,” he said.

There are 29525 polling centres, 1520 clusters and over 1.44 crore voters will exercise their right to franchise during the panchayat polls. 

In the span of one year after the formation of the new Congress government in Chhattisgarh, this is the third occasion when the model code of conduct has been enforced in the state. 

After the Lok Sabha polls this year, the code of conduct was kicked in from November 25 when the dates for the urban body elections were declared. The results of the civic bodies polls would be declared on December 24. 

